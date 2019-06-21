Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted robbery suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff has a message for an attempted armed robbery suspect: Turn yourself in.
Deputies responded around 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the One Stop Gas Station on Alamac Road just outside of Lumberton.
“This robbery did not go as he planned and luckily no one was injured,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
The suspect left in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis that has a dent in the right front quarter panel. He is considered armed and dangerous. The weapon can be seen in the photos.
“It’s best he do the right thing and turn himself in now to avoid any further problems,” Wilkins said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Chavis at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
