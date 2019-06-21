Convicted SC child killer Jones appeals conviction

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday afternoon, attorneys for convicted child killer Timothy Jones Jr. filed a notice of appeal with the South Carolina Supreme Court.
“Timothy Jones, Jr. appeals his convictions and sentences in these cases,” the notice states. “The sentence was imposed by the Honorable Eugene C. Griffith Jr. on June 13, 2019, and Judge Griffith orally denied appellant’s motion for a new trial and sentencing on the same date.”
The notice of appeal is the first step in beginning the formal appeals process.
A jury found Jones guilty of murdering his five children in 2014 after six hours of deliberation earlier this month. After almost a week of additional testimony during the sentencing phase, the jury took less than two hours to return a death sentence.
Jones is currently housed on death row at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.
