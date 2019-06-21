CareSouth Carolina opens state of the art facility in McColl

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) - Healthcare is now more accessible in Marlboro County with the opening of the new state of the art CareSouth Carolina Healthcare facility.
The health and wellness center located in McColl opened its doors Monday.
“I think the tears came the first time I drove by and saw the cars here on the 17th, “ State Rep. Patricia Moore-Henegan said.
The area lost its hospital in 2015.
“We don’t have a hospital, but we have a place that people can get help therapy, they can get medical help,” Henegan said.
The facility offers primary care providers along with behavioral health counseling and dental service.
The nearly 29,000 square-foot building also houses a pharmacy and rehab space with a therapy pool and gym. That part of the facility is set to be up and running within the next few months.
"They have seen many, many, many patients, in fact, over probably 75 to 100 patients that they have seen already,” Henegan said. “That is a God send, which tell us it’s a necessity for us to have something like this in our area.”
Another problem Henegan said was a way for people to get to the facility.
The Pee Dee Regional transportation system has partnered with county and healthcare officials to provide free transportation to and from the facility.
“Transportation has always been a major problem because this is a poor area, but with the PDRTA it has been a godsend,” she said.
Healthcare officials said the building cost between $4.5 million and $5.5 million made possible through the Love Foundation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.