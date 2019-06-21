Broadway at the Beach partners with group to support active-duty military, their families

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Broadway at the Beach is partnering with the Blue Star Mothers this summer in support of the group.
Blue Star Mothers is a non-profit organization that supports mothers of active-duty military. Visitors to Broadway at the Beach will have the chance to stop by the “write a letter to a soldier” station at guest services. Additionally, all money put into the fountains around Broadway will be given to Blue Star Mothers.
Broadway at the Beach’s general manager said this was a great chance to add some charity to their annual tradition of summer entertainment.
"We do a summer program every year, a summer entertainment program, and this year we felt we wanted to do something with a little more purpose,” said Jim Powalie. “We wanted to come up with something that would not only provide entertainment to our visitors but also give them an opportunity to give back and recognize those who serve our country."
Each package Blue Star Mothers sends to a soldier costs $19 to send and is filled with toiletries, snacks and letters.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.