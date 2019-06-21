ATF agent to testify about gun used in deadly Conway bank robbery, court records say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The government has filed a notice about the expected testimony of an expert witness in the upcoming trial for the man accused of killing two employees during the August 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway.
William Hardy, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, will testify that he reviewed the gun, ammunition and magazines seized in this case, according to a notice filed June 18 in the U.S. District Court in Florence.
Brandon Council is accused of shooting and killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the CresCom robbery.
The gun Hardy reviewed is a Smith and Wesson .22-caliber revolver, court records state. Additionally, he examined 224 rounds of Winchester .22-caliber ammunition and one round of CCI .22-caliber ammo.
“He (Hardy) will testify that before trial he conducted a physical examination of the items, and in conjuncture with his research, knowledge and experience, he will testify that it is his opinion that the items are a firearm and ammunition … and the items were not manufactured in the State of South Carolina,” according to the government’s notice.
Council’s trial is currently set for September.
Last month, a judge denied the defendant’s motion to strike the death penalty.
