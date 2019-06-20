Suspect Search: Police say man assaulted another on Coast RTA bus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are trying to find Lamar David Davis.
Last May, police responded to an assault complaint. The victim said he was assaulted on a transit bus between Myrtle Beach and Conway.
Personnel from Coast RTA provided authorities with video of the alleged incident on the bus.
Police say the video shows the victim sitting next to Davis and Davis touching that victim several times.
Davis also appears to put his face very close to the victim as he was talking to him. Authorities say Davis puts his hand down his own pants several times.
That victim positively identified Davis in a photo lineup and wanted to pursue charges.
Davis is charged with fondling. He’s 51 years old with a last known address of Tenth Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
