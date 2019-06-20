Report: Woman passes out in front of infant daughter after using drugs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested after police say she passed out in front of her 1-year-old daughter after using drugs.
Danielle Marie Maloney, 36, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
The incident happened around June 15 at Maloney’s home, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say Maloney lost consciousness and was not able to provide for the infant.
It is not known where specifically in Horry County the alleged incident occurred as that information was redacted in the police report.
A warrant was issued for Maloney’s arrest and she was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning, online records show.
Maloney is currently being held at JRLDC on $10,000 bond.
