Police: Two charged after man held hostage at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are in custody after police say a man was held hostage inside a Myrtle Beach apartment.
At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the victim said he returned to his Porcher Drive apartment with the one of the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Daniel Benson, following a camping trip, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Shortly after the victim arrived home, Benson and the second suspect, 24-year-old Shaun Christopher Murphy, became violent and began arguing with the victim, the report states.
The victim told police the suspects started to “tear my house apart” before holding him hostage in the living room, according to the report.
Police say Murphy held a shotgun to the victim, while Benson allegedly pulled a BB gun.
According to the report, Benson made “numerous threatening remarks” to the victim before shooting him in the abdomen. Police say the victim’s injury to his abdomen was consistent with an injury caused by a BB gun.
The victim also reportedly had a cut on his right shoulder but could not give a definitive answer to police as to how the injury happened.
According to the report, Benson denied shooting the victim with the BB gun and claimed he never held him hostage.
Murphy reportedly told police he was only visiting Benson at the home and had limited contact with the victim.
Warrants were issued for the suspects after police executed a search warrant on the home and found a shotgun and a BB gun inside, the report states.
Benson and Murphy are both charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery. Murphy also faces a charge of presenting a firearm at a person.
Both suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
