Police investigating after man robbed at Georgetown bank while making night deposit

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are investigating an early-morning bank robbery that happened Thursday.
According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, officers went to the South Atlantic Bank at 1187 N. Fraser St., just before 2:30 a.m. There, they met with a man who said he was trying to make a night deposit when he was confronted by someone wearing a mask and holding a gun.
The victim said the robber, who was wearing a green shirt, green pants and a black ski mask, took the deposit from him and ran off.
Police said the suspect is a black man, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and a medium complexion.
The victim said the robber’s voice sounded like that of a teenager or someone in their early 20s, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300 or their tipline at (843) 545-4400.
