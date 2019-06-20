Phase two work on Savannah’s Playground continues to move forward

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work on phase two of the popular Savannah’s Playground in The Market Common is one step closer to completion.
According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the base coat for the expanded play section was added this week. The top coat is expected to be added by the end of the week.
Fencing that will be used around the nearby pond has been ordered and will be installed once it arrives, according to city officials. Work crews at the park on Thursday said they expect all the work to be finished in roughly two weeks.
The phase two expansion also included an additional $400,000 worth of playground equipment.
Savannah’s Playground which officially opened Labor Day 2016, features ADA-approved playground equipment and structures designed to provide children of all abilities the opportunity for social interaction.
It is located at Grand Park, next to Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium and across from The Market Common.
