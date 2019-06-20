Myrtle Beach man dies almost two weeks after being hit by car near his home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle near his home earlier this month, according to the coroner’s office.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 43-year-old Christopher Powell died shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Strand Medical Center from multiple traumatic injuries.
Powell was hit near his home on Oxbow Drive at 2 a.m. on June 6, according to Willard.
According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the collision happened on private property. No one was found at fault and no charges were filed, he added.
