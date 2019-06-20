Massive tree falls onto mobile home during storms, elderly woman rescued

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An elderly woman was rescued from her mobile home after a large pine tree crashed down on it during severe storms.
Howe Springs Fire Rescue crews responded to the downed tree just after 5 p.m. in the 4000 block on Pamplico Highway. They said it was due to high winds from a storm cell that passed through the area.
William, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was checking on his own family when he then came to the woman’s aid.
“I heard a big crash. I come outside and there was a branch laying outside my house,” he said.
William said he then saw the tree that had crashed into the mobile home. The woman’s husband, he added, has stage four cancer and was “frantically trying to get to her.”
According to William, he moved some debris and helped first responders get the woman out from inside the mobile home’s bathroom.
Levi James with the Florence County Emergency Management told WMBF News that multiple trees hit mobile homes in that area.
James said that all people involved were removed from the homes and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital.
