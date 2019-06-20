Lightning strikes condo complex in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lightning struck a condo complex in North Myrtle Beach as severe storms passed through Thursday night.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded around 6:20 p.m. to 3300 South Ocean Boulevard, which appears to be the Tahitian Princess.
The lightning struck the top corner of the building and caused it to smolder but there was no fire, according to spokesman Pat Dowling.
The lightning strike impacted one room by either entering the room from the balcony or causing a surge.
The scene is now under control.
No one was hurt.
