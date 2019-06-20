Leaders confirm developer considering building more homes in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Forest residents grilled Horry County council members about more development coming to the area.
The questions came during Wednesday night’s Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting.
Homeowners said they noticed surveyors at The Wizard Golf Course, which made them wonder if new homes would be built there soon.
Council members confirmed that a developer is considering building single-family homes on the land with a cut through to Highway 501, where people will only be able to make a right-turn.
Horry County councilman Danny Hardee said he wants to hear what people who live in that area think of the possible development. He said he’ll fight for whatever the community thinks is right when it comes to whether to add new homes or not.
“All I’m going to tell you is that’s my district. I represent y’all and what you want and that’s what we’re going to do,” Hardee told neighbors. “It’s not my decision to put any homes in there. It doesn’t make a difference to me because I don’t live there. But y’all do and whatever y’all want and if you say you don’t want this, this is not something that’ll help us.”
People also discussed the amount of money paid to Santee Cooper to maintain the light poles through different Carolina Forest neighborhoods.
A meeting’s scheduled for July 17 to further discuss the topic.
