FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorm watch now in effect

THREATS : The primary risk from the large line of storms will be very strong winds. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph will be likely in some areas. Isolated wind gusts to 70 mph will be possible in the strongest storms. Winds of this magnitude will be strong enough to knock down trees and tree limbs and could result in some areas of power outages. Hail is also possible with the strongest storms with hailstones up to quarter sized a possibility. The tornado threat is very low across the region with very little wind shear.