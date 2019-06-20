Trees down, power outages reported as strong storms push through Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Trees down, power outages reported as strong storms push through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Lighting strike during severe weather Thursday afternoon (Source: Jeremy Pelfrey)
By WMBF News Staff | June 20, 2019 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 6:34 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire viewing through 10 p.m. Thursday, as an intense line of storms move across the region through the afternoon and evening.

The storm has a potential for very strong winds, hail and dangerous lightning.

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

6:01 p.m.:

Traffic light defect on West Palmetto Street near the Bi-Lo at U.S. 76

5:53 p.m.:

Traffic light defect at Pine Needles and Southborough roads in Florence County

5:52 p.m.:

Tree in roadway in the northbound lanes on I-95 at mile marker 162 in Florence County

5:51 p.m.:

Tree in roadway at 100 Cotton Street in Marlboro County

5:49 p.m.:

Traffic light malfunction at Florence National Cemetery and Freedom Boulevard in Florence County

Tree in roadway at Hinson Farm Road and State Highway 349 in Marlboro County

5:46 p.m.:

Tree in roadway at Orange and North Sycamore streets in Darlington County

5:44 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on Club Road near Hibiscus Road in Darlington County

Tree in roadway on Pisgah Road near the Palmer Work Release Center in Florence County

5:43 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on Wesley Chapel Road and Indian Branch Road in Darlington County

Tree in roadway on Southborough Road near West Hampton Pointe Drive in Florence County

5:42 p.m.:

Tree in roadway at 331 Philadelphia Street near East Seven Pines Street in Darlington County

5:41 p.m:

Tree in roadway at 1529 Bay Road near Westwinds Drive in Darlington County

Tree in roadway at Una Road and Sand Line Avenue in Darlington County

Tree in Roadway on Bourroughs Road near Hampton Road in Florence County

5:40 p.m.:

Tree in roadway at 1504 Lake Swamp Road in Darlington County

Tree in roadway on Alligator Road near Queen Ann Road in Florence County

Tree in roadway on S.C. 912 at Brickyard Road in Marlboro County

5:39 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on New Market Road at Whipporwill Road in Darlington County

5:38 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on Oates Highway near Christmas Tree Road in Darlington County

5:36 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on Country Club Road at U.S. 401 in Lamar

5:23 p.m.:

Tree down in roadway on Bethel Road and Green Oak Drive in Darlington County

5:20 p.m:

Downed tree reported on Tema Road near Tyner Drive in Darlington County

Traffic light defect reported on Fourth Street at S.C. 151 in Darlington County

5:19 p.m.:

Tree in roadway on Sally Hill Road near South Center Road in Darlington County

5:16 p.m.:

Downed tree on County Line Road between New Farm and Pleasant Hill Drive in Georgetown County

5:12 p.m.:

Tree down in roadway at Hubert Baxley and Warner roads in Mullins

5:11 p.m.:

Levi James with the Florence County Emergency Management told WMBF News that trees crashed down mobile homes in the 4000 block on Pamplico Highway.

[ Massive tree falls onto mobile home during storms, elderly woman rescued ]

James said that there were people in the home and they suffered minor injuries.

The people have been removed from the home and taken to the hospital.

4:56 p.m.:

Traffic light malfunction on U.S. 76 East at Francis Marion Road

4:39 p.m.:

Tree down in roadway on Ham Road at U.S. 76 in Timmonsville

4:34 p.m.:

A downed tree has a roadway blocked in Marion County on Mooresville and Wahee roads.

OUTAGES AND OUTAGE INFORMATION

The heavy rain and winds has the potential to cause widespread power outages in our area.

As of 6:30 p.m.:

From Santee Cooper:

Santee Cooper is reporting 712 outages mostly in the northern part of the Grand Strand

From Pee Dee Electric Cooperative:

Darlington County - 1,287 outages

Florence County - 196 outages

Marion County - 467 outages

From Duke Energy Progress:

Customers Without Power:

Darlington County - 2,472 outages

Dillon County - 130 outages

Florence County - 2,153 outages

Georgetown County - 1,736

Horry County - 1,567

Marion County - 550 outages

Marlboro County - 4,431

We will monitor those outages throughout the night.

Click links below if you need to report an outage or see restoration times:

