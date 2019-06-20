Conway Dog Park temporarily closed due to parvovirus report

The Conway Dog Park at 1700 New Road in Conway was temporarily closed on Monday after a report of parvovirus.
The park itself does not have parvovirus, according to City of Conway public information officer Taylor Newell.
The report came to the city through social media.
"A dog may have had it and another owner failed to pick up after their dog. Dogs are supposed to be vaccinated against the virus, and that is what helps to protect other dogs from getting it," Newell said.
Out of "an abundance of caution", Newell said, they made the decision to close it in order to thoroughly clean the park.
“We care for the residents and their fur babies, and that’s why we encourage everyone to have their dogs vaccinated before taking them to any dog park or in any public place, and its also why we encourage dog owners to pick up after their dogs,” she said.
The city has signage already posted at the park that says dogs must be updated on their vaccines, pick up after their pets, and dispose of the waste properly.
Newell said the park will open as soon as cleaning is finished.
Copyright 2019 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.