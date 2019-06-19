Weekend Events: First weekend of summer looks to be a toasty one

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday is the start of summer and the weekend heat will stick around even though we will see a drop in the humidity. Our SC Weekend team has plenty of great events happening in Myrtle Beach and Florence this weekend if you are looking for something to do.
Highs on Friday will be in the low-mid 90s. We will stay rain-free for the Florence RedWolves game in downtown Florence. The first pitch is scheduled to be at 7:05 p.m. and while the humidity will be lower, it will still be warm. Get out and enjoy some baseball!
If you are looking for a baseball game in Myrtle Beach this weekend, look no further than the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. There are games Thursday-Sunday but we are focusing on the weekend games only. Notice the warm temperatures will continue before the humidity returns on Sunday. An earlier first pitch will make for warmer games both on Saturday and Sunday. We also cannot rule out a stray shower for Sunday afternoon.
If baseball isn't for you, then there are many other events happening this weekend. Festa Italiana is both on Saturday and Sunday at The Market Common. Come out and enjoy the great food, drinks and music. It is sure to be a fun time.
If none of these events still interest you, you can find more on SCWeekend.com. There is a list of everything happening inland this weekend and along the coast. Regardless of what your plans are, stay cool! It’s going to be a hot one. Here’s the high temperatures for each day!
