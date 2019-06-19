Warrants: Kids left in Myrtle Beach motel room with loaded gun while parents went to bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four children, a loaded gun and open beer cans were all found in a Myrtle Beach motel room, but no parents were around, according to an arrest warrant.
Myrtle Beach police responded on Wednesday to the Best Western Grand Strand Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard to a child neglect call.
According to an arrest warrant, officers found two 11-year-olds, a four-year-old and a one-year-old child alone in the hotel room with a loaded gun that was accessible to all the children. Police also saw multiple open cans of beer spread throughout the room, according to warrants.
Officers said that the children had been left alone for 30 minutes while the parents went to a bar.
Police arrested Morgan Allgood and Crystal Martin. The two face four counts of unlawful neglect of child helpless person.
Warrants show that three of the children belonged to the suspects while one of the 11-year-olds was not related to them.
