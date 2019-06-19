Summer of Science: Make your own simple lava lamp for less than $5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You and the kids can make a simple throwback to the 1970′s all with mostly stuff you already have laying around your kitchen. First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey and the Crabtree Adventure Camp show you how to get the groovy bubbles going.
First up, the recipe for this concoction:
- An empty water bottle
- Vegetable Oil (any kind, but to keep it within budget, no need to use extra virgin olive oil)
- Alka Seltzer Tablets (white tablets)
- Food Coloring (optional, but does add to the wow factor)
- Funnel (also optional, but does lower the chance for spills)
Step 1: Fill up the empty water bottle with about 2/3 with vegetable oil.
Step 2: Fill the rest of the bottle up with water, leaving a little space at the top of the bottle.
-Notice what happens with the water and oil. They will not mix, and since the water is heavier it will sink and stay on the bottom.
Step 3: Add a few drops of your favorite food coloring. No need to shake it, but, you can give it a swirl to start the colors mixing. Notice it will only mix with the water, not the oil.
Step 4: Now for the fun part. Safely drop a tablet of Alka Seltzer in the bottle and watch it interact with the water. The bubbles should start within a minute and TAH-DAH, you have your own lava lamp.
You are able to reuse this lava lamp again and again, all you need to add is more Alka Seltzer. Try adding more or less Alkaseltzer to see what happens.
Parents will need to supervise the handling of the Alka Seltzer. Accidentally drinking the lava lamp is not advised nor tasty, but shouldn’t be harmful since it is just vegetable oil and water.
