Police searching for Georgetown Dollar General burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF)- A person is wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary investigation in Georgetown.
According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday at the Dollar General on Church Street.
Police say when they got to the store, they noticed the front door had been shattered.
Surveillance footage showed the subject throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door and jumping behind the counter.
A witness said the suspect left the store with merchandise in his arms and ran across Church Street, near Hertz Rental Car.
During the investigation, police were able to obtain photographs of the suspect. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of this suspect is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.