Police looking for suspect after fight leaves man unconscious

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was severely injured in a fight last week in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, the fight happened outside Adelio’s Restaurant on 3rd Street in the early morning hours of June 9.
Police say the 31-year-old victim, who is from Michigan, was struck in the face.
The victim has been unconscious since he was assaulted, the release states.
If you have any information on the incident, contact Det. Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
