Police identify wanted suspect in shooting that injured one

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for a man who they said shot another man Monday night.
Warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Charles Austin Coe. He is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in the city.
He’s accused of shooting another 31-year-old man in the area of C Avenue and Pate Street. The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment but was sent to another hospital for further care.
Coe is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.
