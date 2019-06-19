Police identify wanted suspect in shooting that injured one

Charles Austin Coe (Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | June 19, 2019 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 3:15 PM

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for a man who they said shot another man Monday night.

Warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Charles Austin Coe. He is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in the city.

He’s accused of shooting another 31-year-old man in the area of C Avenue and Pate Street. The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment but was sent to another hospital for further care.

Coe is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.

