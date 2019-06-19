North Myrtle Beach closes on purchase, Ingram Dunes case dropped

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After years of back-and-forth, Preserve Ingram Dunes has dismissed the legal challenge to the proposal to build 31 houses on Ingram Dunes.
According to a press release, the threat of development has ended for the 7.24 acres that the city of North Myrtle Beach recently purchased.
The group of people who wanted to preserve the dunes, represented by the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, filed an appeal in March to protect the historic space from the proposed development.
“SCELP was honored to represent Preserve Ingram Dunes in the appeal of the environmental permits associated with the development of this important natural resource,” said co-counsel Leslie Lenhardt in a statement.
After hundreds of residents expressed their concerns, a deal was made with Hillside Development, LLC last month.
The contracting company will buy most of the 9.35-acre property, with intentions to preserve the land as a park, the release stated. The other 2.11 acres could be available for development.
The city completed the sale on June 4, according to the release.
The $2.5 million purchase was made possible due to contributions and donations from the family of Charles Ingram, the city of North Myrtle Beach, the S.C. Conservation Bank and members of the public.
