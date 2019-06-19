Myrtlewood area murder suspect extradited to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in connection to the shooting death of a 42-year-old in July 2018 has been extradited to Horry County.
Online records show Marquis Brown, 28, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with murder and failure to appear.
Brown was arrested in Fayetteville, N.C. two days after the shooting.
Another suspect, Matthew Rivera, is also charged in connection to Verhasselt’s death. He was also arrested in Fayetteville, N.C. and extradited to Horry County in 2018.
Brown’s bond hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
