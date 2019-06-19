Myrtlewood area murder suspect extradited to Horry County

Marquis Brown (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | June 19, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:50 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in connection to the shooting death of a 42-year-old in July 2018 has been extradited to Horry County.

Online records show Marquis Brown, 28, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with murder and failure to appear.

Brown is charged in the death of Mark Verhasselt, who was fatally shot in the Myrtlewood community in July 2018.

Brown was arrested in Fayetteville, N.C. two days after the shooting.

Another suspect, Matthew Rivera, is also charged in connection to Verhasselt’s death. He was also arrested in Fayetteville, N.C. and extradited to Horry County in 2018.

Brown’s bond hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

