Myrtle Beach officers discover 9-month-old ‘diseased’ puppy in crate in motel room; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers found a 9-month-old puppy in deplorable conditions inside a Myrtle Beach motel room, according to police documents.
A search warrant was issued Monday on a room at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. Officers said they found a female German Shepherd in a crate who was “emaciated, diseased with infected open wounds and inoperable rear legs.”
The documents show the puppy was covered in urine and feces and now water was available.
“The dog was alert but suffering in a manner near death needing exigent veterinary care,” according to the warrant.
Officers also noted the room was in such a state that it was deemed a health and public safety because the smell was so bad, and it was unsanitary to cleaning staff and neighboring rooms.
Police arrested Christopher Wesley Sauber in the case and charged him with ill treatment of animals in general, torture.
The warrants do not indicate where officers took the puppy.
