Man in stolen car leads officers on chase, manhunt, police say

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A report of a stolen car in Hartsville turned in a chase and then a manhunt, officials say.
A car was stolen from a business on Tuesday, according to Hartsville police Lt. Mark Blair.
He said an officer spotted the stolen car several hours later and there was a brief chase.
The man jumped out of the car and then ran off, Blair said.
The Chesterfield County Bloodhound Team was brought in to help find the driver, which led them to an apartment off 14th Street.
Blair said that once officers reached the apartment, no one was inside.
He said that authorities are now investigating who lives in the apartment in order to try and find the man.
