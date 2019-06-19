Maintenance work continues on deepwater ocean outfalls in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Curious as to what that mysterious device seen just offshore in Myrtle Beach the last few days actually is? You’re not alone.
Several WMBF viewers have reached out about the device, which has been spotted in the ocean in the area of 53rd Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea said it’s a device for cleaning the four deepwater ocean outfalls, which are found at 25th Avenue South, Fourth Avenue North, 14th Avenue North and 53rd Avenue North.
The maintenance project is funded through a $1 million grant from the state of South Carolina, according to Kruea. He added the platform is both performing maintenance and cleaning sediment from the outfalls.
