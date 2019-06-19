Local nursing homes could be added to federal list for low ratings

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services inspect nursing homes on a regular basis to find any deficiencies in safety standards or quality of care.
If those inspections find that certain nursing homes have more issues than others, they’re now labeled “Special Focus Facilities,” or SFF, as part of a new program to help improve troubled facilities.
Approximately 100 homes across the country are part of the SFF, but another 400 are candidates for the program because of excessive deficiencies. That list of facilities wasn’t public until two senators recently decided the information needed to be available.
WMBF News dug through the hundreds of entries and found several local nursing homes that are either on the list or are candidates for it.
Commander Nursing Center on Pamplico Highway in Florence and Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation on U.S. 378 in Conway are both listed as candidates for the Special Focus Facilities program. Richmond Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlet, N.C., is already labeled an SFF after it received 23 health citations in its last inspection. That’s nearly three times the national average.
Facilities designated as SFF get more frequent inspections, escalating fines, and possible termination from Medicare and Medicaid.
WMBF reached out to all three nursing homes, but has not heard back.
For a full list of SFF facilities, click here. To find out about citations at specific nursing homes, search a facility here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.