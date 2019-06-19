Horry County Council approves resolution to help SC 31 interchange plans move forward

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The interchange connecting Highway 31 with Carolina Forest Boulevard is closer to becoming reality.
The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution that keeps 20 acres located between Ten Oaks Middle School and River Oaks Elementary School on the official map ordinance.
Horry County Planning Director David Schwerd said plans to add an interchange in the area has been the works for a while, but the land is not owned by the county.
He said a developer is interested in building houses on the property, but they’ve also been willing to negotiate to sell it.
But in order to make the property available for purchase, the county had to keep the property on the official map.
Now leaders have 75 days to enter into negotiations to purchase the property or to authorize condemnation proceedings to begin.
Schwerd told WMBF News a couple of weeks ago that the county and land owner will have to appraise the land if the issue moves into the negotiations stage.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.