Horry County asking DOT for more time to finalize plan for I-73

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders plan to ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation to give them additional time to finalize plans for Interstate 73.
According to spokesperson Kelly Moore, the county is hoping SCDOT will allow it an Oct. 1 deadline.
Horry County entered into an agreement with SCDOT to spend up to $25 million per year on I-73.
Moore noted Wednesday that county leaders hope their support of this agreement with SCDOT will keep Horry County in the running for a federal grant for I-73.
However, the county has been trying to figure out how to pay for the project after the city of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Conway moved to take control of accommodations and hospitality taxes, cutting off the county’s collection of tax dollars. That money was meant to fund I-73.
The disagreement over hospitality fees resulted in Horry County being sued by the city of Myrtle Beach. The municipality’s leaders accuse the county of collecting millions of dollars of hospitality fees illegally.
Back in May, attorneys for the county filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to keep Myrtle Beach from collecting or enforcing any new fees.
“Contrary to the City’s argument, the County did not need, either by terms of the ordinance that adopted the Hospitality Fee or state law, the City’s consent for the County to extend the period for which that fee would be collected,” the motion for preliminary injunction states.
Myrtle Beach’s lawsuit centers around a resolution Horry County passed in 1996 that allowed the county to start collecting a 1.5% hospitality tax in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities to help fund road projects through the RIDE I program. Myrtle Beach city leaders adopted a resolution supporting the tax.
It became effective on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
In December 2016, the county enacted an ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022. Myrtle Beach claims in a lawsuit that their consent was never sought prior to the ordinance’s enactment.
According to the May motion for preliminary injunction, county leaders said the Horry County would face “irreparable harm” if their request is not granted.
“If the City is allowed to collect its new taxes, taxpayers will be required to pay more in local accommodations or hospitality taxes that permitted under state law,” court documents state. “This will create significant confusion, uncertainty with respect to whether the County will be able to maintain its budgeted expenses, and public distrust as well as more litigation, all of which will be virtually impossible to undo later on.”
Court documents filed Tuesday indicate the judge has made a decision on the county’s motion. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, an order had not been filed.
WMBF News is working to learn more about that decision.
