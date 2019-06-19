Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ sings for onlookers in downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - She took the stage on NBC’s The Voice and on Wednesday she performed in front of a bit of a smaller audience in downtown Conway.
Conway High School student Cecily Hennigan entertained onlookers with some live music.
Last summer, a video of Hennigan singing at a McDonald’s drive-thru went viral. It was even featured on the Steve Harvey Show.
After that, she appeared on The Voice.
As for Wednesday’s low-key performance, Hennigan said it’s not only great for her but also for the city.
"I feel like Conway is such an awesome city and it has so much opportunity for growth and they are already developing so many new things in our city and just making it so beautiful so I think bringing live music to it can really just boost everything because music is something everyone can connect to,” she said.
Hennigan added she’s trying to raise money to attend a songwriting camp in Nashville this summer.
