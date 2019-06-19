FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Severe storms possible in some areas

By the mid to late afternoon, the atmosphere will become quite unstable. Strong winds and passing storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to generate several clusters of storms that will move quickly across the region late in the day. The strong upper levels winds and high humidity will allow some of the storms to produce very strong wind gusts, perhaps as high as 50 to 60 mph. A few of the storms may also produce hail up to dime size. In addition, dangerous lightning will be possible as well.