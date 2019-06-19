FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Severe storms possible in some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
A few showers and storms this evening will dissipate overnight with mild and dry weather on tap to start the day Thursday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower and middle 70s with high humidity.
Thursday will see temperatures soaring into the lower and middle 90s with lots of sunshine through the early afternoon. The hot temperatures combined with the high humidity will produce heat index values of around 100.
By the mid to late afternoon, the atmosphere will become quite unstable. Strong winds and passing storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to generate several clusters of storms that will move quickly across the region late in the day. The strong upper levels winds and high humidity will allow some of the storms to produce very strong wind gusts, perhaps as high as 50 to 60 mph. A few of the storms may also produce hail up to dime size. In addition, dangerous lightning will be possible as well.
The best time frame for the clusters of storms to move through will be from 3:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
The storms will quickly exit the region Thursday night as lower humidity briefly moves in on Friday. Despite the lower humidity, temperatures will remain hot with afternoon readings in the 90s.
Humidity and just a few storms will return over the weekend along with more hot temperatures. By Sunday, afternoon readings will climb into the middle and upper 90s.
