First Alert: Scattered storms and humidity continues through Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather continues for the next couple of days with afternoon showers and storms will form throughout the afternoon. Just like yesterday, storm chances will remain at 30% for this afternoon before slightly increasing for Thursday.
Not everyone will see the shower and storm activity today. In fact, some of us will stay dry. The best way to avoid the storms is to download the First Alert Weather App. As highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon, you will get alerts as storms move near your area.
An approaching weak cold front will work toward South Carolina on Thursday. While this front will have no major effect on our temperatures, it will spark off additional shower and storm activity for Thursday afternoon. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, especially to the northwest. The timing right now for showers and storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Models like the idea of a line of storms arriving in the evening with gusty winds being the main threat northwest. As the line would approach the coast, storms would be expected to weaken. Regardless, we have locations in a level 1 and 2 out of 5 for Thursday's storm threat. Of course, we will continue to keep you updated throughout the next 24 hours.
A surge of lower humidity is expected to move in behind that weak front on Friday. While the temperatures will only drop a degree or two, it will still feel nice to have lower humidity for both Friday and Saturday. As humidity increases on Sunday, we will throw back a few isolated to scattered storms in the forecast for Sunday. It looks like a nice weekend for the pool or beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.