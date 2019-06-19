First Alert: Scattered storms and humidity continues through Thursday

An approaching weak cold front will work toward South Carolina on Thursday. While this front will have no major effect on our temperatures, it will spark off additional shower and storm activity for Thursday afternoon. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, especially to the northwest. The timing right now for showers and storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Models like the idea of a line of storms arriving in the evening with gusty winds being the main threat northwest. As the line would approach the coast, storms would be expected to weaken. Regardless, we have locations in a level 1 and 2 out of 5 for Thursday's storm threat. Of course, we will continue to keep you updated throughout the next 24 hours.