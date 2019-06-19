FCSO’s Special Response Team enhances training with new high-tech equipment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team demonstrated improvements in their unit’s tactics and weapons during their weekly training Wednesday morning.
The team, formed a year ago, specializes in high-risk situations like securing a home, serving a search warrant, and taking down a mass shooter.
The training included a sniper perched on top of a car 200 yards away from his training target, which was a simulation of a suspect holding someone hostage in the car.
Deputies also practiced approaching a would-be dangerous suspect in a vehicle using a car bomb to disorient the person. Deputies then rushed in with guns drawn and opened fire.
Officers also practiced entering a room with multiple targets inside.
Since the Oct. 3, 2018 shooting and ambush on Florence County law enforcement in the Vintage Place neighborhood, SRT training leader Sgt. Chad Reid said the team’s training has intensified.
“It got a lot more serious. We amped it up, trying to implement some higher shooting standards,” he said.
At end of October, the department received 17 new guns to help.
“It’s the same ones that the military got now, some of the contracts that they’ve got, so it’s a very reliable system, shoots really well and we can depend on them,” Reid said.
The equipment is a part of the $2.5 million in specialized equipment Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn said the department has received over the past year.
