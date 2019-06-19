Family of Heather Elvis, community gather for prayer vigil

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The family of Heather Elvis and the community came together Tuesday night to honor her.
A prayer vigil was held at Peachtree Landing.
Elvis disappeared in December of 2013.
Tammy Moorer was convicted in October of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the Dec. 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the charges.
Her husband Sidney is behind bars after being convicted for obstruction of justice. He is waiting for a retrial in the kidnapping case after his original trial ended in a hung jury in 2016.
The couple hired an attorney from Columbia to work their case.
The attorney confirmed to WMBF News that he has a lawsuit he’s planning to file later this month and he said he knows what happened to Elvis.
Elvis’ family said they’re disgusted by such a bold statement.
“To open up your social media and see a title that says, ‘We know what happened,’ it’s like you’re heart stops for a second and you open it up and that’s the story you see? It’s absolutely… I’m disgusted. And I think it’s a very bold choice,” Morgan Elvis, Heather Elvis’ sister, said.
“Those kinds of things disgusted us. And I don’t know what his motives are, but I’m hoping that he’s not just trying to take advantage of other people’s misfortunes,” Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother said.
The Moorer’s attorney said Horry County Police Department, individual officers, Heather Elvis’s father, Terry, and other people will be named in the lawsuit.
WMBF News will be sure to bring you that lawsuit as soon as it is filed.
