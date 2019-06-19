Decision on Indian Wells Golf Course deferred indefinitely

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The future of the Indian Wells Golf Course won’t be decided anytime soon.
According to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore, the county council deferred indefinitely a decision on whether to allow developers to build houses on top of the golf course.
Moore said the matter could be taken up at a later date, but if substantial changes are made to the rezoning application, it would need to go back before the county’s planning commission.
The issue has been an emotional one for area residents, as homeowners and developers spent months going back and forth over what to do with Indian Wells.
During an April planning commission meeting, the Woodlake Homeowners Association informed the members that the HOA would support the rezoning of the nearly 154-acre golf course. The vote was very close, with 151 homeowners supporting it, while 142 were opposed.
The planning commission approved the plans for rezoning, which sent them onto the Horry County Council.
In May, the county council voted to put off making a final decision, which brought it to Tuesday night’s meeting and the indefinite deferment.
Dozens of people who live in the surrounding areas have attended the meetings and asked the governing body to hold off on the rezoning until they’ve had more time to study it and its potential impacts.
