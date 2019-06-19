City of Myrtle Beach implements The Market Common traffic calming plan in response to speeding concerns

The Market Common traffic calming plan consists of three parts: education, enforcement and engineering. Some improvements to the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Yorkshire Parkway could soon come in the future. Officials proposed larger speed limit signs and pedestrian safety improvements along the road. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been trying to get the attention of drivers to slow down in the area by conducting speed studies. They’ve also placed message boards along roads to educate drivers of the speed limit.