City of Myrtle Beach implements The Market Common traffic calming plan in response to speeding concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ongoing traffic concerns in one Myrtle Beach community has led to a new traffic calming plan. People who live in The Market Common community say they’re concerned about drivers speeding and for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
The Market Common traffic calming plan consists of three parts: education, enforcement and engineering. Some improvements to the intersection of Meyers Avenue and Yorkshire Parkway could soon come in the future. Officials proposed larger speed limit signs and pedestrian safety improvements along the road. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been trying to get the attention of drivers to slow down in the area by conducting speed studies. They’ve also placed message boards along roads to educate drivers of the speed limit.
Police have conducted speed studies in “hot spots” like Farrow Parkway and Coventry Boulevard. The study has also been conducted on side streets, including Pampas Drive and Berkshire Avenue.
The findings break down the enforcement among locals, non-residents and HGTC students. In April, there was a total of 513 traffic stops and 325 citations. In the first week of June, police reported a total of 42 traffic stops with 18 tickets and 24 warnings, and a majority were locals.
Myrtle Beach police say with The Market Common being a popular area that has seen constant growth, every year it gets busier on the roads, which is why education is key.
“We have a lot of pedestrians, not just students but people walking their dogs, walking their children. We have the Grand Park over here as well, and directly right in the middle of The Market Common all the restaurants and shops over there, so there’s a lot of pedestrians walking back and forth," said Master Corporal Joe West with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Shane Swanger is a concerned cyclist who rides his bike through The Market Common regularly, and he says he sees people speeding every day. However, he says there has been a constant police presence on the roads and it seems like it’s helping.
“There are police officers that sit regularly and I think that’s a great idea,” said Shane Swanger, an employee of Pee Dee Bicycle Company.
Swanger agrees with many others and believes better signage could help alleviate some speeding concerns.
At this time, there’s no timeline set yet for any engineering projects.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.