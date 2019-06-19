Atlantic Beach town council member suddenly resigns

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There is an empty seat on the Atlantic Beach Town Council.
Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum confirmed that Kenneth McLaurin resigned on Tuesday.
Quattlebaum said that McLaurin handed in a letter stating that his resignation was effective immediately. The letter did not give a reason for the resignation.
Quattlebaum said the resignation was a surprise to him.
He said leaders are reaching out to the State Board of Elections to see what the next step will be to fill the seat.
