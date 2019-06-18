Woman charged in missing husband’s death transferred to JRLDC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet woman who is facing charges in connection to her missing husband’s death has been transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Online records show Irene Clodfelter, 74, was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond at around 9:25 p.m. Monday. She was booked into JRLDC about an hour later.
Clodfelter is the wife of 85-year-old Hubert Lee Clodfelter, who has not been seen since March.
On Sunday afternoon, authorities announced that charges for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.
As of Tuesday morning, Clodfelter remains behind bars at JRLDC.
