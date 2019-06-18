Warrants: Florence County mover under reported over $300K in income

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County mover has been charged with tax evasion.
A press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue states 54-year-old Jeremiah Redding is charged with three counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax.
According to arrest warrants, Redding under reported his gross income from 2015 to 2017 by $313,123.
Authorities say Redding owes the state $8,688 in taxes.
If convicted, Redding could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each charge, plus the cost of prosecution.
Redding is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
