Warrants: Florence County mover under reported over $300K in income
By Meg Comalander and Nick Doria | June 18, 2019 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:07 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County mover has been charged with tax evasion.

A press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue states 54-year-old Jeremiah Redding is charged with three counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax.

According to arrest warrants, Redding under reported his gross income from 2015 to 2017 by $313,123.

Authorities say Redding owes the state $8,688 in taxes.

If convicted, Redding could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each charge, plus the cost of prosecution.

Redding is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

