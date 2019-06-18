State superintendent visits Grand Strand site that provides free meals to children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman made a stop in Horry County Tuesday to visit the summer fare meal site at Carolina Forest Elementary School.
It's one of more than 1,700 sites across the state that provide free meals to children 18 and under.
The site also provides food to government agencies, summer camps, churches and community organizations.
Spearman said the goal is to improve numbers from last year.
"Last year we served over 1.4 million meals. We want to top that this summer,” Spearman said. “This is part of a public awareness for us to let parents know students can be fed and, if eligible, come to the summer reading camp. That would be just wonderful."
Spearman’s stop was part of a statewide effort to bring awareness to important summer programs and to support staff members who support students after the school year ends.
