Report: Pet owner found eating in Myrtle Beach restaurant while dog left in hot car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A dog was found inside a hot car in a Myrtle Beach parking lot, while the owner was inside eating at a restaurant, according to a police report.
Police responded around 4:15 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot on the 600 block of South Kings Highway regarding a dog locked inside a car.
The officer found a chihuahua panting heavily in the back seat of the car that had the windows partially cracked, according to the police report.
The report states that the temperature was 89 degrees outside, but inside the vehicle, the temperature read 109 degrees.
Police said the dog’s owner was found eating inside a nearby restaurant. The staff told the officer that he had been inside the restaurant for about 20 minutes.
The dog owner was issued summons for mistreatment of animals.
