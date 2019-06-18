Police name suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old woman

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, 27-year-old Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin is wanted for first-degree murder.
McLaurin is described as 5-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Police say she has a last known address of Saint Johns’ Circle in Lumberton.
If you have any information on McLaurin’s whereabouts, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
