Police name suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old woman
Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin (Source: Lumberton PD)
By WMBF News Staff | June 18, 2019 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:51 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Lumberton.

According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, 27-year-old Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin is wanted for first-degree murder.

On June 10, a woman was found shot in her vehicle on East 10th Street. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Jamia Lashay Hill.

McLaurin is described as 5-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Police say she has a last known address of Saint Johns’ Circle in Lumberton.

If you have any information on McLaurin’s whereabouts, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

