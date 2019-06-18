New ranking lists North Myrtle Beach as one of the nation’s top 10 beach towns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new ranking lists North Myrtle Beach as one of the country’s best beach towns to live in.
The new report from credit website WalletHub ranks North Myrtle Beach No. 7 on its list of best beach towns. Coming in at No. 1 was Naples, Fla.
Cracking the top 25 was Myrtle Beach, coming in at No. 24.
To come up with its ranking, WalletHub compared 146 cities in six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.
The top 10 beach towns in the U.S., according to WalletHub, are:
1. Naples, Fla.
2. Lahaina, Hawaii
3. Newport Beach, Calif.
4. Carlsbad, Calif.
5. Boca Raton, Fla.
6. Sarasota, Fla.
7. North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
8. Encinitas, Calif.
9. Santa Monica, Calif.
10. Venice, Fla.
