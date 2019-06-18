Myrtle Beach firefighters battle two-alarm house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire.
Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to 9002 Kings Road, which is near the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Horry County Fire Rescue has also been called in to assist MBFD.
When they arrived on the scene, the home was about 50% involved in fire, according to tweet by the Myrtle Fire Department.
Everyone inside the home made it out safely.
MBFD is asking people to avoid the area.
