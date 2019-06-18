MBACC named ‘friend of the court’ in lawsuit over I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has been named a “friend of the court” in the lawsuit filed by the Coastal Conservation League that continues to delay the Interstate 73 project.
According to online court records, an order granting the MBACC’s motion to participate as “amicus curiae” was entered on May 23.
Amicus curiae is Latin for “friend of the court” and is frequently a person or group who is not a party to an action but has a strong interest in the matter, according to a legal definition. That person or group will petition the court for permission to submit a brief, with the intent of influencing the court’s decision.
“The Court finds that, given its unique perspective on and participation in efforts to realize the I-73 project, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will be of significant utility to the Court by participating as amicus curiae,” court records state.
Originally filed in 2017, the CCL’s lawsuit names 10 defendants, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency, United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
The CCL is asking that officials look into the Grand Strand Expressway, which is a proposal to connect Myrtle Beach to Interstate 95 with upgrades to the S.C. 38 and U.S. 501 corridor, rather than expanding I-73, which the group said will cost upwards of $4 billion to build, destroy 325 acres of wetlands and displace local businesses.
Back in January, Judge Bruce Hendricks rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. However, he did dismiss some of the claims.
An order filed June 13 revises the case schedule by pushing it back a month to allow for additional time to review records.
As the lawsuit continues to move through the court system, work on I-73, a project which has been in development since the 1990s, remains on hold.
MBACC leaders have long championed the building of I-73, with estimates stating the interstate would bring 29,000 jobs to the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Just last month, MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan went to Washington D.C. where she spoke on a number of issues, including I-73.
In addition to economic development and job creation, Riordan pointed out that I-73 could provide a safe evacuation route for residents and visitors in the event of a natural disaster.
The chamber and the CCL have found themselves at odds over I-73 for years.
Back in February of 2018, the MBACC took aim at the CCL with a video posted to its’ Facebook page. That video called the Grand Strand Expressway “laughable.”
