Lumberton shooting injures 31-year-old man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured a 31-year-old man.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:12 p.m. in the area of C Avenue and Pate Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was not able to provide many details due to his injury.
The man was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, the release stated. He was then sent to another hospital for further care.
No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at (910) 671-3845.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.