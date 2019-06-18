‘It’s a challenging track’: Rookie racer hits Darlington Speedway track for the first time

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The NASCAR races at Darlington Speedway may still be a few months away, but some racers are already getting a chance to hit the asphalt.
Noah Gragson, 20, will be making his first ever start at Darlington. He will drive the number 9 car for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.
Gragson said Tuesday was his first time driving on the track, and while it was tough, he admits that it’s part of the track’s appeal.
“I think that’s what makes this track so much fun, how worn out it is. You’re slipping and you’re sliding after three or four laps on the racetrack. They don’t call it, ‘Too Tough to Tame,’ for no reason. It’s a challenging racetrack,” Gragson said.
NASCAR comes to Darlington Raceway at the start of Labor Day weekend, with the Xfinity Series racing August 30 and the Monster Energy Cup series running on August 31.
