Former West Florence High coach sues district, interim principal over allegations of defamation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The former boys’ basketball coach at West Florence High School has taken his ex-employers to court over the handling of his resignation.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 24, 2018, Pete Ellis alleges the Florence One School District and West Florence High interim principal Kelvin Wymbs – both named as defendants – defamed him both in the community and to other school districts whose officials advised they couldn’t hire him for fear that he’d harm their reputations.
According to the suit, Ellis began working with the Florence One School District in 2010. In addition to coaching, he served as a physical education teacher at West Florence High.
On Feb. 23, 2018, West Florence High Principal Pam Quick abruptly resigned from her position. Wymbs was then named acting principal for the remainder of the school year, the lawsuit states.
On March 8, 2018, Ellis was approached by former varsity football coach and athletic director Trey Woodberry, who asked him to resign as the school’s basketball coach, according to court documents.
When Ellis questioned who had asked for his resignation, Woodberry said “he can’t say,” and that the district “want to go in a different direction.”
The next day, Ellis was approached by assistant principal Randy Jackson and asked about his plan to resign. The plaintiff said he did not want to “rock the boat” and indicated he would resign from coaching if he was guaranteed to keep his P.E. teaching position, the lawsuit states.
Jackson reportedly assured Ellis that would be the case.
Later that morning, Jackson told Ellis that Wymbs would not put anything in writing and that because South Carolina is a right-to-work state, if he did not immediately resign from coaching, he would be fired from both his coaching and teaching positions, court records state.
Ellis indicated he would need time to discuss the matter with his family, to which he was told no additional time would be given.
Wymbs allegedly accused Ellis of making the situation difficult and leaking the resignation attempts to the Booster Club, according to court documents. He also allegedly said that he had the “power to do what he wants because he has the votes to clean (West Florence) up.”
While Wymbs and Ellis were meeting, the plaintiff’s wife reportedly contacted the assistant superintendent of human resources about the situation. The HR rep told her neither Wymbs or Jackson were in a position to take Ellis’ teaching position unless he did something negligent or criminal, according to the lawsuit.
Wymbs reportedly got word about Ellis’ wife contacting the district office and accused the plaintiff of being a liar, court documents state.
Ellis was forced to leave the school early and see his doctor, “as he was physically becoming sick at work,” the lawsuit states. His wife tendered his resignation from coaching on March 9, 2018, as Wymbs allegedly refused to give him the weekend.
Over the next few days, Wymbs is said to have responded to Facebook posts about Ellis’ removal, commenting that “West Florence look for integrity if you go along with wrong your just as bad as the perpetrator! (sic)”
On March 22, 2018, Ellis was the subject of an “inside scoop” Facebook post by a Florence County resident who alleged the plaintiff had been stealing money from the school, court documents state.
“This has bee going on for YEARS!!!” stated the post which was referenced in Ellis’ lawsuit. “The principal and athletic allowed him to get away with it.”
While searching for jobs ahead of the 2018-2019 school year, Ellis was personally told that school districts were scared to hire him because of concerns that he could tarnish a prospective district’s image, the lawsuit states.
He alleges the district’s accusations that he stole money and was an unsuccessful basketball coach have defamed him by “word and act,” according to court documents.
Ellis is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
In its response, the district and Wymbs deny the allegations made by Ellis that they “engaged in any type of defamatory conduct” with regards to the plaintiff.
According to information on the Florence County Public Index, a hearing is set for July 12 to consider the plaintiff’s motion to compel discovery.
